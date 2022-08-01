SI-BONE (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. SI-BONE has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $13.44 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $43,602.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,648.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $26,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,293.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,439 shares of company stock valued at $365,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SI-BONE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.