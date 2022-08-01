Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

