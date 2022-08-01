Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 4,100 iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.