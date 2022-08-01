Comerica Bank Sells 1,469 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,749,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,966,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

