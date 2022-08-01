Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Grows By 75.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $28.00 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.01% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.