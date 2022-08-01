Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Grows By 75.6%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

GMVD opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

