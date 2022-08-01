Short Interest in Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Increases By 75.8%

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Hana Microelectronics Public Price Performance
Shares of HNMUF stock opened at 1.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.90. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 1-year low of 1.90 and a 1-year high of 1.90.
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hana Microelectronics Public (HNMUF)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.