Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Rises By 76.9%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MDH Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDH. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

MDH stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. MDH Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

About MDH Acquisition

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

