Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Increases By 77.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 362,300 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,073.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

