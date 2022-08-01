Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Up 77.5% in July

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the June 30th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reviva Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Prabhu Narayan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

