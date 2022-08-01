IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get IMAC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 130.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Stock Down 0.7 %

IMAC opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About IMAC

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.