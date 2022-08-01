GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

GrainCorp Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $5.69 on Monday. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

