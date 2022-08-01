Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Grows By 80.7%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the June 30th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

JFHHF stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JFHHF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

