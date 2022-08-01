NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $70,433,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NOV by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NOV by 3,031.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

