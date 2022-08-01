Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $22.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.20.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $21.22.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

