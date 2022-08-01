Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $233,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $376,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.