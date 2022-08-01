Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Grows By 79.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the June 30th total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.1 days.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

