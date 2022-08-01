Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Grows By 79.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the June 30th total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.1 days.
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of Britvic stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.
Britvic Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCF)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.