Piper Sandler Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $4.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Shares of AKA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
