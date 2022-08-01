Piper Sandler Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $4.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of AKA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

