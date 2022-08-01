Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in July

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GJNSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GJNSY opened at $21.20 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

