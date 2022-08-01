Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Albany International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

