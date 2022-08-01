Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.29 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.