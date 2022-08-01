Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 393 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.31.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.