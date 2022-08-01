Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,700 at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.20) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($112.05) to GBX 8,600 ($103.61) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,187.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

