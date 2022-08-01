Royal Bank of Canada Raises Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €145.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($178.57) to €145.00 ($147.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

