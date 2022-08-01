Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $150.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

