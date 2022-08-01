Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

