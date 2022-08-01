Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.