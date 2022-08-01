AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.83.

AGCO stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.59.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

