Berenberg Bank Trims Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price to €203.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

