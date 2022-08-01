Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Holdings Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,654,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 281.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

