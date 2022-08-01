Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

