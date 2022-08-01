UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $378.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $313.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.44 and its 200 day moving average is $275.24. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

