Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

