Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Maintains Rating from UBS Group

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

