Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

