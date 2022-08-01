Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.
Fortive Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:FTV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
