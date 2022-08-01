Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

