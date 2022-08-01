B. Riley Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $35.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

