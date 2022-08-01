Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) PT Lowered to $62.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $264,258.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

