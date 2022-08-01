Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.
Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
