Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

