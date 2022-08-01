Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $106.08.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 375,704 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $16,025,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $13,691,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

