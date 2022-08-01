Craig Hallum Cuts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $30.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PROS stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

