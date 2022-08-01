Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.