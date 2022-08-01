Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

