Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

