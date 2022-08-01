Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $157.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 524,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

