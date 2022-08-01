Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FormFactor by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. CL King raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

