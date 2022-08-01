Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $129,000.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,568.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

PCRX stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.90. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

