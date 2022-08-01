Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,160 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 3,790.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

