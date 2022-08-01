Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

