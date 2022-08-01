Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.19 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

Insider Transactions at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

