Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

